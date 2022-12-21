Redmi Note 12 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 To Launch In India Soon News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Xiaomi has started drip-feeding information about its new Redmi Note 12 series ahead of the launch on January 5, 2023. Previously it confirmed the Redmi Note 12 Pro and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ devices for India. Now, the brand has shared another teaser, which suggests that the Redmi Note 12 5G will also join the Pro models. As the Redmi Note 12 5G is already available in the Chinese market, its specifications are known. So, let's have a look at them below.

Redmi Note 12 5G: Features, Specifications

The Redmi Note 12 5G carries a similar design language as the Pro models. It gets a slightly curved back panel, which is expected to be made out of polycarbonate. Xiaomi claims that with a thickness of 7.98mm, it is the slimmest Note smartphone it has produced. At the front, it gets a centrally placed hole-punch selfie camera cutout.

The Redmi Note 12 5G sports a 6.67-inch Samsung AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1200 nits peak brightness. Owing to the Samsung display, it has higher brightness levels even when compared to the Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro+'s 900 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset, which is built on the 6nm fabrication process. It is a good mid-range chipset and made its debut with the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G smartphone in India.

Moving to its cameras, it gets a dual rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor supported by a 2MP depth sensor. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by the 8MP front-facing shooter. Some other noteworthy features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an IR blaster, a 3.5mm headphone jack, IP53 certification, 5G, dual SIM, dual-band Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery coupled with 33W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 12 5G: Price, Availability

The Redmi Note 12 5G is expected to be priced between ₹13,000- ₹15,000 in the Indian market. The smartphones will be sold via Amazon India, Xiaomi's website, and offline stores across the country. It will be offered in black, blue, and white color options.

