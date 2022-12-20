Just In
Redmi Note 12 Pro+ Variants, Prices Leaked Ahead Of Launch In India
The Redmi Note 12 series is confirmed to launch in India on January 5, 2022. The brand has shared teasers on Twitter, revealing that two devices to make a debut would be the Redmi Note 12 Pro and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+. Now, ahead of the launch, tipster Paras Guglani has shared the possible prices of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ variants. Let's have a look at them below.
Redmi Note 12 Pro+: Variants, Prices
Here's Early Pricing for Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G ✅✅— Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) December 19, 2022
6+128 = ₹24,999
8+256 = ₹26,999
12GB + 256GB = ₹28,999
Including bank offers!
Most likely to go on sale from 11th January #Redmi #Supernote #RedmiNote12ProPlus
🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳
As per the leakster, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G could launch in three variants in India. The base 6GB RAM+128GB storage variant could be priced at ₹24,999. The 8GB RAM+256GB storage variant is expected to be priced at around ₹26,999. Lastly, the 12GB RAM+256GB storage variant of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ could come with a ₹28,999 price tag in the country. Additionally, Guglani claims that the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ will be available to purchase from January 11, 2022.
Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro+: Highlights
The Redmi Note 12 Pro and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ will come with a similar design with flat sides and a squarish camera island. The Note 12 Pro will come with a flat rear panel, whereas the Note 12 Pro+ will get a slightly curved panel at the rear.
Both smartphones will flaunt a flat 6.67-inch 10-bit OLED panel with 1.5k resolution, a 120Hz screen refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision support. The display can reach a peak brightness of 900 nits.
Both smartphones are powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor built on the 6nm fabrication processor. It is essentially a refreshed version of the older Dimensity 920 SoC and gets a slightly overclocked processor.
In terms of optics, the Note 12 Pro is equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS support, whereas the Note 12 Pro+ packs in a Samsung 200 MP ISOCELL HPX camera sensor with OIS. Both handsets are powered by a 5000mAh battery unit, albeit with different charging speeds. The Note 12 Pro gets 67W fast charging, whereas the Note 12 Pro+ gets 120W fast charging support.
