Realme 10 Pro+ vs Redmi Note 12 Pro+: Design, Display, Performance Compared

Welcome to the battle of the upper mid-range smartphones. Today we are pitting the latest Realme 10 Pro+ and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ smartphones against each other. These smartphones have got everyone excited and are closely matched in terms of performance, display, and features. This could make it very difficult to choose an apt device between the two. Fret not, our comparison will solve this query for you. So without any further ado, let's get started.

Realme 10 Pro+ vs Redmi Note 12 Pro+: Design

The Realme 10 Pro+ adopts a new design language, which seems inspired by the Honor 70 smartphone. It comes with a curved back panel with two circular camera rings. It flaunts a curved display at the front. On the other hand, Xiaomi's Redmi Note 12 Pro+ comes with a design inspired by the Realme 9 Pro+. It gets a squarish camera bump housing the triple rear cameras. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ makes do with a flat-type display on the front.

Realme 10 Pro+ vs Redmi Note 12 Pro+: Display

The Realme 10 Pro+ sports a 6.7-inch curved 10-bit AMOLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh, and 800 nits of brightness. In comparison, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ gets a 6.7-inch 10-bit OLED with a 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 900 nits of brightness. Both devices come with centrally placed hole-punch camera cutouts for the selfie camera.

Realme 10 Pro+ vs Redmi Note 12 Pro+: Performance

There's nothing to tell them apart as far as performance goes, as they both are powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, based on the 6nm fabrication process. Both devices support 5G and are equipped with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 memory.

Realme 10 Pro+ vs Redmi Note 12 Pro+: Cameras

The Realme 10 Pro+ gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP depth camera. The 16MP sensor at the front takes care of the selfies and video calls. In comparison, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ boasts an insane 200 MP primary sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), an 8MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP macro lens. Selfies are handled by the 16MP sensor at the front.

Realme 10 Pro+ vs Realme 10 Pro: Battery

The Realme 10 Pro+ is powered by a 5000mAh battery coupled with 67W fast charging support. The Realme 10 Pro+ is claimed to charge from 0 to 50 percent in 17 minutes. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is also backed by a 5000mAh battery under the hood, but gets a faster 120W fast charging support. It is advertised to charge the device fully in under 20 minutes.

Realme 10 Pro+ vs Realme 10 Pro: Conclusion

If you want a device with a premium look and feel, then the Realme 10 Pro+ with its gorgeous curved display is the way to go. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ misses the curved display but makes up for it with a 200MP sensor with OIS and faster-charging support.

The Realme 10 Pro+ comes at a starting price of ₹24,999 for the 6GB RAM+128GB storage variant and goes up to ₹27,999 for the 8GB RAM+256GB storage variant. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ will launch in India on January 5, 2023.

