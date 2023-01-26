Samsung Galaxy F62 vs Samsung Galaxy M53: Design, Display, Battery Compared

Samsung introduced its Galaxy F62 back in 2021 and it quickly became popular owing to the massive 7000mAh battery pack under its hood. Its challenger today, the Samsung Galaxy M53, may not pack a ludicrous battery but offers 5G connectivity. Both smartphones cater to different audiences, hence picking a winner would be a daunting task. However, this comparison will clear all your doubts if you're in the market for either of these devices.

Samsung Galaxy F62 vs Samsung Galaxy M53: Design

The Samsung Galaxy F62 and the Samsung Galaxy M53 are pretty similar in terms of design. Both smartphones are built entirely out of plastic and come with an iPhone-Esque square-shaped camera island at the rear. Over to the front, both devices get a modern-looking display design with a centrally placed hole-punch camera cutout.

As for the dimensions, the Samsung Galaxy F62 measures 163.9 x 76.3 x 9.5 mm and weighs 218 grams. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy M53 measures 164.7 x 77 x 7.4 mm and weighs 176 grams. The Galaxy F62 is thicker and heavier in comparison due to its monstrous 7000mAh battery unit.

Samsung Galaxy F62 vs Samsung Galaxy M53: Display

The Samsung Galaxy F62 sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy M53 flaunts a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus panel with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Its display is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 5.

Samsung Galaxy F62 vs Samsung Galaxy M53: Performance

The Samsung Galaxy F62 is powered by an Exynos 9825 chipset, built on a 7nm fabrication process. The chipset features two Exynos M4 cores clocked at 2.73GHz, two Cortex-A75 cores clocked at 2.40GHz, and four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.95GHz. Graphical duties are handled by the Mali-G76 MP12 GPU.

The Galaxy M53 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, which is built on a slightly more efficient 6nm fabrication process. The chipset comprises two Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.4GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. The chipset also packs in a Mali-G68 MC4 GPU.

Samsung Galaxy F62 vs Samsung Galaxy M53: Camera

The fight intensifies in the camera department. The Galaxy F62 is equipped with a quad camera setup at the rear, headlined by a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide shooter, a 5MP macro snapper, and a 5MP depth camera. The device also gets a 32MP front-facing sensor for selfies and video calls.

The Galaxy M53 features a 108MP primary shooter but gets a downgraded 8MP ultrawide sensor. The ancillary cameras include a 2MP depth and a 2MP macro sensor, which are again lower in resolution compared to the Galaxy F62. Suffice to say, the Galaxy F62 wins this round.

Samsung Galaxy F62 vs Samsung Galaxy M53: Battery

The Samsung Galaxy F62 is powered by a 7000mAh battery under its hood coupled with 25W fast charging support. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy M53 is backed by a 5000mAh battery coupled with 25W fast charging tech.

Samsung Galaxy F62 vs Samsung Galaxy M53: Conclusion

The Samsung Galaxy F62 costs around ₹23,000 in the Indian market for someone who values a big battery and a better camera setup over a 5G-ready device. If you don't fall within this criteria, then the Samsung Galaxy M53 would be an apt choice for ₹25,999.