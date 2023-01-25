Samsung Galaxy S23 Prices Leaked; Could Be Costlier Than Galaxy S22 Series News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Samsung will be taking the wraps off its Samsung Galaxy S23 series on February 1, at its "Unpacked" event. The series will comprise the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones. But ahead of the launch, the price list of the devices has surfaced on the internet.

While the prices of the new smartphones are expected to be similar to the predecessors in the US, European prices are expected to be higher. Let's have a look at the leaked European prices below.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series: European Prices (Leaked)

Popular tipster, Roland Quandt, has revealed the price list of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series. According to the leaker, the vanilla Galaxy S23 is set to be around €100 more expensive than the outgoing Galaxy S22. The same goes for the Galaxy S23+ device. It is expected to be €100 costlier when compared to the Galaxy S22+.

Talking about the top dog, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, it won't be spared as well. It is expected to cost you €150 more than its predecessor, the Galaxy S22 Ultra. But, do note that you will be getting 256GB storage as standard instead of 128GB before.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series: Price List (Spain)

Without any further ado let's take a look at the price list-

EUR 959 (₹85,300) for Galaxy S23 8GB/128GB

EUR 1019 (₹90,600) for Galaxy S23 8GB/256GB

EUR 1209 (₹1,07,500) for Galaxy S23+ 8GB/256GB

EUR 1329 (₹1,18,000) for Galaxy S23+ 8GB/512GB

EUR 1409 (₹1,25,000) for Galaxy S23 Ultra 8GB/256GB

EUR 1589 (₹141,300) for Galaxy S23 Ultra 12GB/512GB

The aforementioned prices include taxes in Spain and might differ in other countries of the European Union. Expect the Samsung Galaxy S23 series to cost more in India too. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series was launched at a starting price of ₹72,999 in India. It might start at around ₹80,000 for the Galaxy S23 series. However, Samsung might throw in some freebies and other launch offers to attract customers.

