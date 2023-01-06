Samsung Galaxy M13 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M33 5G: Comparison

The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G and the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G are two very popular mid-range smartphones from the Samsung stable. Some regions get the Galaxy M13 5G, whereas some markets get the Galaxy M33 5G. The latter is available in India, while the former is offered only in a 4G guise. Let's pit these affordable 5G smartphones against each other to find the winner.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M33 5G: Design

The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G gets a unibody design made entirely out of polycarbonate. It measures 164.5 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm and weighs around 195 grams. The smartphone gets two flush-fitted camera sensors at the rear. Moving to the front, it comes with a waterdrop notch on the display and an 81.1% percent screen-to-body ratio.

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is also made out of polycarbonate but gets a fancier design of the two. It comes with an iPhone-Esque squarish camera island at the rear housing the quad-rear cameras. The smartphone measures 165.4 x 76.9 x 9.4 mm and weighs around 215 grams. Similar to the Galaxy M13 5G, the Galaxy M33 5G also comes with a waterdrop-style notch with an 82.5% screen-to-body ratio.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M33 5G: Display

The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G sports a 6.5-inch PLS LCD with an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G sports a slightly larger and better 6.6-inch LCD with a Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by a layer of Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 protection as opposed to the Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the Galaxy M13 5G.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M33 5G: Performance

The Samsung M13 5G smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, which is built on the 7nm fabrication process and comprises two Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.2GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. The CPU is accompanied by an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

On paper, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G trumps the Galaxy M13 5G as it is powered by the Exynos 1280 SoC, built on the 5nm fabrication process. It is an octa-core processor comprising two Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.4GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. Graphical duties are handled by the ARM Mali G68 GPU.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M33 5G: Cameras

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G annihilates the Galaxy M13 5G in the camera department. The Galaxy M33 5G gets a quad camera setup featuring a 50MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultrawide, a 2MP depth, and a 2MP macro sensor. In comparison, the Galaxy M13 5G gets just a dual camera setup comprising a 50MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth camera.

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G extends the lead with an 8MP selfie camera as opposed to the 5MP front-facing camera of the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M33 5G: Battery

Samsung offers the Galaxy M33 5G in two models. The international variant is plonked with a 5000mAh battery, while the Indian variant gets a larger capacity 6000mAh battery unit. It supports 25W fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and gets a slower 15W charging support in comparison.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M33 5G: Conclusion

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is a superior smartphone on all fronts, be it design, display, performance, cameras, or battery. Probably, the reason why Samsung didn't introduce it in the Indian market. The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is available for ₹17,999 in the Indian market.