Motorola ThinkPhone Confirmed: “Business-grade” Android Smartphone To Launch Soon
Motorola has confirmed the existence and launch of Motorola ThinkPhone, a "business-grade" Android smartphone. The Lenovo-owned brand teased the premium phone on Twitter. The ThinkPhone will be the first Android smartphone to bear the "Think" branding, which was hereto reserved for premium business laptops. Let's take a look at all the available information on the Motorola ThinkPhone.
Motorola ThinkPhone To Launch This Week
Motorola has officially confirmed the launch of its new "Business-grade" smartphone. The Motorola ThinkPhone is expected to be revealed at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which will take place this week.
Business-grade upgrade. #LenovoCES #CES2023 pic.twitter.com/SvhaB3H30g— Motorola (@Moto) January 3, 2023
As evident from the tweet, Motorola teased the rear panel design of the ThinkPhone, which has "ThinkPhone by Motorola" printed at the bottom right corner. The images show the textured rear panel that curves into the frame. Antenna lines are visible on the frame, which strongly suggests Motorola has used a metal chassis.
There's a button with red accents on it, but the company hasn't indicated its purpose. Perhaps Motorola has been inspired by OnePlus and offered a dedicated button to mute/silence the phone. The ThinkPhone seems to be sporting a flat frame.
Being a Think-branded product, the Motorola ThinkPhone should pack several productivity-focused features. Although Motorola is silent on the features, some rumors claim the phone will connect to a laptop and perform tasks wirelessly.
A few promotional images of the Motorola ThinkPhone had leaked earlier. The images indicated ThinkPhone users would be able to answer incoming phone calls, check messages, and control music playback on their phone directly from their laptop. The images hinted at some of the features such as "Connect Display", "Mirror Phone", "Webcam", and more.
Motorola ThinkPhone Rumored Specifications, Features
Motorola has just confirmed the existence of the Motorola ThinkPhone. However, multiple leaks have claimed the smartphone will feature a 6.6-inch Full HD+ P-OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The Motorola ThinkPhone should pack 8GB or 12GB RAM, which would be paired with 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB internal storage.
The mystery Lenovo smartphone belonging to the "Think" sub-brand is rumored to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The phone could pack a 5000mAh battery, which is rumored to support 68W fast charging, and 15W wireless charging.
Besides the 50MP primary camera, which could be OIS-enabled, there could be a 13MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. The premium Android smartphone appears to have an aramid fiber inlay with an aluminum frame. Previous reports claimed the phone measures 158.76mm x 74.38mm x 8.26mm and runs Android 13 out-of-the-box.
