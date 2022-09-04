Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Can Be A Frequent Flyers Best Friend; Heres How

Are you a frequent flyer? Then it's likely that you carry multiple gadgets like a smartphone, tablet, and laptop while traveling. Although I don't fly frequently, I make sure to pack a phone, tablet, and laptop whenever I take the air route.

The phone is mainly for communication, a tablet is for entertainment, and a laptop is for work. During my last trip from Bengaluru to Chandigarh, as an experiment, I just carried two devices -- the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (review) and a laptop, and here is why I feel the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a frequent flyer's best friend.

Easy To Show Your Tickets/Documents

Post-COVID-19, almost all airports across the country have started accepting digital air tickets, which is also good for the environment. While one can always use a regular phone to show the e-ticket, people tend to zoom into the picture to look at the minor details on the ticket. The 7.6-inch display on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 can showcase all the details on the ticket, eliminating the zooming procedure.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 Is Great For Content Consumption

As the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a smartphone, it also comes with a SIM card, and one can always stay connected to the world even without a Wi-Fi network. Once you hit the airport lounge, connect the device to a Wi-Fi network and download your favorite shows or movies on OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and more.

Post-flight boarding, you can place the phone on the in-flight tray and watch movies or shows in a hand-free way using a TWS or neckband-style earphone. If the content fails to catch your attention, you can always play casual games like Candy Crush Saga, Temple Run 2, or even Chess that work even in flight mode.

Want to take some pictures? the Galaxy Z Fold 4 can do that too. The device has a dedicated wide-angle, ultra-wide angle, and a telephoto lens, allowing you to capture pictures of the sky from various perspectively. This photo was shot on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's primary camera.