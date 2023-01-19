Tecno Phantom X2 Pro Vs Realme 10 Pro Plus: Display, Specs, Features, Compared

The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro is the first true flagship Android smartphone from Tecno which launched in December 2022. The Realme 10 Pro Plus, on the other hand, sits firmly in the mid-range category but packs hardware that was once reserved for premium Android phones. Let's compare the Realme 10 Pro Plus and the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro, which are incidentally, both powered by a capable, 5G-enabled MediaTek SoC.

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro Vs Realme 10 Pro Plus: Display

The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G features a 6.8-inch Full HD+ curved AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The screen is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus.

Realme has embedded a 6.7-inch Full HD+ curved AMOLED display in the Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G. The 1080p screen has a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It hides an under-display fingerprint scanner.

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro Vs Realme 10 Pro Plus: Performance

The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, which is paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Realme 10 Pro Plus is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080, which is based on the 6nm fabrication as well. The smartphone is available with either 6GB RAM or 8GB RAM, and buyers get 128GB of internal storage.

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro Vs Realme 10 Pro Plus: Cameras

Tecno has embedded a triple-camera setup on the back of the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G, which is headlined by a 50 MP Samsung sensor, a 13 MP ultra-wide-angle lens that doubles as a macro lens, and a 50 MP telephoto camera with a retractable lens. The Tecno smartphone has a 32MP selfie camera.

The Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G features a triple camera setup as well, headlined by a 108MP Samsung HP6 main camera which has OIS. It is paired with an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro sensor. There's a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies, video-calling, and face unlock.

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro Vs Realme 10 Pro Plus: Battery

The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G is powered by a 5,160mAh battery, which supports 45W fast charging.

Realme has embedded a 5000mAh battery inside the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G, which supports 33W fast charging.

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro Vs Realme 10 Pro Plus: Which One To Buy?

The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro is undoubtedly a flagship Android smartphone from Tecno. The brand is now trying its hand at the premium category.

The Phantom X2 Pro starts at ₹49,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The Realme 10 Pro Plus, on the other hand, starts at half that price. Realme has, however, attempted to offer premium hardware at a price below the ₹30,000 mark. But these two smartphones are not in the same category. Still, both devices offer a lot of value for the money.

Incidentally, Tecno and Realme have opted for a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, which strongly indicates MediaTek is now challenging Qualcomm's Snapdragon lineup in nearly every price segment. Hence, the comparison is not between two Snapdragon SoCs, but between two MediaTek chipsets.