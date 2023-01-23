Vivo Y21 Vs Redmi Note 11: Specs, Display, Features, Compared

The Vivo Y21 and the Redmi Note 11 are budget Android smartphones. These smartphones have well-balanced hardware that is reliable for everyday use but isn't meant for gaming or any CPU-intensive tasks. The Vivo Y21 launched in August 2021, while the Redmi Note 11 arrived in January 2022. Let's compare the specifications and features of these affordable smartphones to see which one could be a better choice.

Vivo Y21 Vs Redmi Note 11: Display

The Vivo Y21 features a 6.51-inch HD+ Halo Full-View IPS LCD screen with a 1,600 X 720 pixels resolution, and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The Redmi Note 11 sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Needless to mention, the Redmi smartphone's 1080p, 90Hz AMOLED display is way better than the 720p, 60Hz IPS LCD screen on the Vivo smartphone.

Vivo Y21 Vs Redmi Note 11: Performance

The Vivo Y21 packs a MediaTek Dimensity P35 SoC, which is paired with an IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, 4GB RAM, and up to 128GB onboard storage that can also be expanded via a dedicated microSD card slot.

The Redmi Note 11 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, which is an octa-core processor built on the 6nm fabrication process. The chipset is paired with 4GB RAM, and up to 128GB onboard storage. The Snapdragon 680 is certainly a better chipset than the entry-level Dimensity P35 SoC.

Vivo Y21 Vs Redmi Note 11: Cameras

The Vivo Y21 has a dual-camera system at the rear panel consisting of a 13MP primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, there is an 8MP front-facing camera sensor placed into a waterdrop notch.

The Redmi Note 11 is equipped with a quad-camera setup at the rear, headlined by a 50MP primary sensor. There's an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. There's a 13MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Vivo Y21 Vs Redmi Note 11: Battery

The Vivo Y21 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The Redmi Note 11 is powered by a 5000mAh battery as well, but, the smartphone supports 33W wired fast charging.

While both smartphones pack identical batteries, the Redmi phone could take about half the time it takes to recharge the Vivo phone. However, battery endurance will mostly depend on usage patterns.

Vivo Y21 Vs Redmi Note 11: Which One To Buy?

Both the Vivo Y21 and the Redmi Note 11 are currently selling for less than ₹13000. Each device has some attractive aspects which are coupled with subtle compromises to sport an attractive selling price.

The Redmi Note 11 does have a slight edge over the Vivo Y21 in the performance and imaging hardware departments. Moreover, Xiaomi has even embedded a Full HD+ AMOLED display, which is way better than the 720p IPS LCD that Vivo has embedded in its smartphone.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 wins in this comparison with the Vivo Y21. However, it is important to note that both smartphones are limited to 4G networks, and their successors which support 5G networks, are available at similar prices.