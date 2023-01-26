Vivo Y75 5G Vs Samsung A33 5G: Specs, Display, Features, Compared

Vivo and Samsung are quite active in the mid-range Android smartphone segment. These companies offer smartphones with slight variations and upgrades in this highly competitive but lucrative market. The Vivo Y75 5G and the Samsung A33 5G launched in 2022. Let's compare the specifications and features of these midrange 5G-enabled smartphones to see which one could be a better choice.

Vivo Y75 5G Vs Samsung A33 5G: Display

The Vivo Y75s 5G has a 6.58-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD panel with a waterdrop notch. The display has a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels but is limited to a 60Hz refresh rate.

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G flaunts a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout in the center. The display has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Needless to mention, the AMOLED display on the Samsung smartphone is better compared to the Vivo phone display as an AMOLED screen will offer better contrast and deeper blacks compared to an IPS LCD screen.

Vivo Y75 5G Vs Samsung A33 5G: Performance

The Vivo Y75 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that can be further expanded by inserting a microSD card of up to 1TB.

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G draws power from a 5nm Samsung Exynos 1280 SoC, which is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Vivo Y75 5G Vs Samsung A33 5G: Cameras

The Vivo Y75 5G features a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture paired with a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP sensor. The smartphone gets a 16MP selfie camera at the front for selfies, video calls and face unlock.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G has a quad-camera setup at the rear, headlined by a 64MP OIS camera with VDIS technology. The other cameras include a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP depth shooter, and a 5MP macro sensor. There's a bigger 32MP selfie camera in the front.

Vivo Y75 5G Vs Samsung A33 5G: Battery

The Vivo Y75 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery unit with support for 18W wired fast charging. the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery paired with 25W fast charging support.

While both smartphones have identical battery capacities, the Samsung smartphone can charge a little faster. Battery endurance, however, will mostly depend on usage patterns.

Vivo Y75 5G Vs Samsung A33 5G: Which One To Buy?

Both the Vivo Y75 5G and the Samsung A33 5G launched in 2022. Both devices sport a price between ₹20,000 and ₹26,000, but the Samsung smartphone is priced slightly higher than ₹25,000, while the Vivo phone sells for less than ₹22,000.

In terms of price, the Vivo smartphone may appear like a better choice. However, the Samsung A33 5G features a Full HD+ AMOLED display with a higher refresh rate and has a quad camera setup on the back. Hence, in terms of viewing experience and imaging hardware, the Samsung smartphone has an edge over the Vivo phone.