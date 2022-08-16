Android 13 Update: List Of Eligible Pixel Devices, Top Features

Android 13, the latest iteration of Google's software for mobile devices is now available for download. Initially, the Pixel devices from Google are eligible to get the update but users of the dated Pixel 3 and earlier models will not get the update. Notably, the latest verison of the OS will bring a slew of new and improved features. Let's take a look at the eligible devices and the new features from here.

Android 13: List Of Eligible Devices

The stable version of Android 13 is now rolling out to the Google Pixel devices. By the end of this year, the update will be rolled out to more Android devices from other OEMs such as Samsung, Nokia, Asus, Motorola, iQOO, OnePlus, Realme, Oppo, Vivo, Tecno. Xiaomi and more.

The list of Google Pixel devices eligible to get the Android 13 update are as follows.

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 5

Google Pixel 5a 5G

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a 5G

Google Pixel 4 XL

Currently, if you are enrolled in the latest Android beta program, then you will get the final release of the Android 13 update and you will be enrolled to get the ongoing beta updates as soon as it is rolled out. You can opt-out of the beta updates without having to wipe the device by heading to the Android beta site by choosing the opt-out option as soon as you get the final update to Android 13.

Android 13 Features

Detailing the features of the latest iteration of Android, the home screen can be customized with the Material You design that was seen on Android 12. Google will let users customize non-Google apps to match the wallpaper themes and colors of the phone. Android users can assign a specific language to individual apps and is aimed at making users feel comfortable in other languages.

There are many privacy features with Android 13. Users can select specific photos and videos with an app instead of sharing an entire photo library when the app asks for permission. Also, Google is adding more protection to clipboard data, which comes into action when users copy paste sensitive data. In such scenarios, Android will automatically clear the clipboard history after a specific time period.

Furthermore, there are more granular controls over notifications, support for Spatial Audio, and more. Android 13 is making multitasking and productivity on tabs much easier with the updated taskbar, support for easy drag and drop in the split-screen mode and more.

