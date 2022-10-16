Can Qualcomm Have an Edge Over Apple With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC?

Apple's new A16 Bionic is currently the most powerful processor on a smartphone. The new iPhone processor from Apple is fabbed by TSMC using the N4 process. The A16 Bionic powers the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Qualcomm is one brand that is playing a catch-up game with Apple over the last few years. In fact, this is the same brand that supplies 5G modems to Apple. Can Qualcomm take a lead over Apple with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC? Here is an analysis of the same.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Vs Apple A16 Bionic CPU Performance

Apple's A16 Bionic offers around 15 percent improvement in CPU and GPU performance when compared to the A15 Bionic. The A15 Bionic despite being a year-old processor is already faster than Qualcomm's current flagship offering the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

If leaks and proven to be correct, the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is expected to have an octa-core CPU cluster with a 1+2+2+3 configuration. As per the leaks, the primary CPU core on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will be based on the ARM Cortex-X3 core and is said to have a clock speed of over 3.5GHz.

Similarly, the two high-performance CPU cores on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will be based on Cortex-A715 architecture and two medium-performance cores will make use of slightly dated Cortex-A710 cores. Lastly, the three efficient cores will be based on the Cortex-A510 architecture.

The two primary cores on the A16 Bionic are based on Everest and Sawtooth architecture, which are likely to be based on Cortex-X2 and Cortex-A710 architecture. This should help Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 achieve improved single-core performance and the higher core count should also help deliver better multi-core performance when compared to the A16 Bionic processor.

Not Sure About Graphics Performance

As of now, the A16 Bionic has the most powerful GPU on a mobile chip. While the Snapdragon 8 Ge 2 will have a more capable GPU than the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, there is no clear evidence to prove the graphical performance of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will be superior to the A16 Bionic.

Better Networking For Sure

When it comes to 5G and other networking capabilities, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is likely to be better than Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and could feature Snapdragon X70/X75 5G modem. Hence, in terms of CPU performance and networking capability, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is likely to be better than A16 Bionic. Similarly, Apple's A16 Bionic might continue to lead in GPU performance with its custom five-core GPU.