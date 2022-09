A16 Bionic Geekbench 5 Scores Are Impressive: Most Powerful Mobile Processor? News oi-Vivek

The A16 Bionic is the most powerful smartphone processor that Apple has ever made. The latest processor is limited to the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, and the latest Geekbench 5 listing suggests that the A16 Bionic is not just the most powerful mobile processor from Apple, but it is the most capable smartphone processor, period.

On Geekbench 5, the A16 Bionic has posted 1876 points on single-core performance and 4664 points on multi-core CPU performance. The A16 Bionic has outperformed the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC in both single-core and multi-core performance, that too by a huge margin.

In fact, even the older A15 Bionic is faster than the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, again, in both single-core and multi-core CPU performance. The newer and more capable A16 Bionic should be able to keep the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max on par with the competition for a long time, and these devices will be able to handle almost anything that you throw at them.

What's even more interesting is the fact that the single-core performance of the A16 Bionic is as good as the Intel Core i5-12600K. However, due to the lower core count, the multi-core performance of the A16 Bionic is nowhere near that of Intel's latest mainstream desktop processor. Given the higher single-core performance, the iPhone 14 Pro series should offer the best possible gaming performance on a smartphone.

A16 Bionic Specifications

The A16 Bionic chip from Apple consists of a six-core CPU and five-core GPU. The processor is fabbed by TSMC using a 4nm process and is currently the most advanced smartphone processor that Apple has ever made. Similarly, it also comes with a new neural engine, which should help the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max with AI-related tasks.

