Apple Considering Removing SIM Card Slot For iPhone 14; Port-Less iPhones Incoming?

Apple iPhone 14 launch is the talk of the town with the launch just two days away. Rumors of revamped designs for the upcoming iPhone 14 series have been doing rounds for quite some time. A new report explains that Apple has been seriously considering removing the physical SIM card slot for the iPhone 14.

Will Apple Launch iPhone 14 With Only e-SIM Support?

Apple has been working on innovating designs for the iPhone models, despite models from iPhone 11 looking largely similar. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman explains a new iPhone design in the latest newsletter. He explains that Apple has been considering removing the SIM card slot for the next iPhone.

The newsletter states that Apple has internally discussed the idea of a SIM card-less iPhone 14 - at least for select models. He also explains that the iPhone 15 is more likely to skip a SIM card slot next year, than the iPhone 14 series. The move is Apple's bigger push for e-SIM and also a port-less smartphone.

"Apple will give eSIM a bigger push this time around, with carriers preparing to steer users toward the digital, embedded SIM cards rather than physical ones. In fact, Apple has considered removing the physical SIM card slot altogether beginning either this year or next year for some models," the newsletter explains.

iPhones Without Ports Could Launch Soon

An e-SIM, as the name suggests, is a digital SIM that has been around for a few years now. Users can activate cellular plans without requiring a physical SIM card. While the technology is expanding, not all markets have e-SIM support. This could also be the reason why Apple might push the iPhone 15 next year without a SIM card slot.

Removing the SIM card slot could be one of the first steps that Apple takes toward a port-less iPhone. Presently, EU regulators want Apple to switch to a USB Type-C port and cable as it's universal and would reduce e-waste. Rumors of Apple working on the same have been around.

At the same time, Apple might also push for a port-less design with only wireless charging support. We'll know more about the iPhone 14 lineup and availability on September 7 at the Far Out event.

