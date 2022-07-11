Apple iPhone 14 Launch Event Tipped For September 13; New Upgrades, Features To Expect

Apple iPhone 14 series is one of the most anticipated smartphones of 2022. Apple is tipped to launch four models, including the new iPhone 14 Max model this year. A new leak claims the iPhone 14 will launch on September 13, which syncs with previous event dates. However, Apple hasn't confirmed the dates yet.

Apple iPhone 14 Launch Dates Tipped

Apple generally announces its new line of iPhone models in September, which is now a tradition for the brand. Tipster iHacktu iLeaks took to Twitter to hint at the possible launch dates of the upcoming iPhone 14 series. The tipster states the iPhone 14 launch will take place on September 13.

Plus, the iPhone 14 pre-orders are expected to start on September 16, and shipments and open sales could begin on September 23. However, these dates aren't officially confirmed by Apple. Hence, it's best to take the iPhone 14 launch date speculation with a grain of salt.

Apple iPhone 14 Launch: What To Expect?

As mentioned earlier, the new iPhone 14 is tipped to include four models, the base iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Reports claim the new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are going to be the high-end and premium models, getting most of the new upgrades.

Reports claim the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro will feature a 6.1-inch display whereas the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max will get a bigger 6.7-inch screen. But there seems to be a bigger differentiating factor between the Pro and the non-Pro models. The rumored iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are tipped to retain the A15 Bionic processor, the same as the iPhone 13.

On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are said to get the next-gen, upgraded A16 Bionic chipset. What's more, the Pro models could get a revamped design by ditching the old, ugly notch. But the same can't be said for the base models, which is a bummer!

Presently, these are mere speculations, and nothing has been officially teased yet. Apple is also said to bring in upgrades to the camera department. It remains to be seen when Apple will launch the new iPhone 14 series.

