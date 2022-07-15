Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Might Feature Dual Punch-Hole Design

Apple iPhone 14 series is anticipated to be launched in September this year. Similar to the past couple of years, it is expected to add four models to its portfolio in 2022 as well. As the smaller Mini variant of the iPhone was not pursued well by fans, the company is now shifting its focus to the large models and is likely to bring a new iPhone 14 Max.

While the launch date of the Apple iPhone 14 series is tipped for September 13, the rumor mills are heavily churning out the details pertaining to these models. Recently, we have been coming across leaked photos of iPhone 14 dummies and we have seen those of all four models surface online. Now, a fresh leak offers us a glimpse at one of the upcoming models - the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

iPhone 14 Pro Max Design Tipped

The photos shared by a Twitter user reveal the iPhone 14 Pro Max, showing the dual punch-hole design. As the camera bump is noticeable, it hints that this variant could be the biggest model among the upcoming iPhone 14 series. The front of the dummy unit of the iPhone 14 Pro Max shows the presence of a dual punch-hole design, giving us a look at what the smartphone would look like.

What Makes iPhone 14 Pro Different?

As per the industry insiders, including the analysts - Mark Gurman from Bloomberg and Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models will have aesthetic differences. One of the biggest changes could be the combination of a pill-shaped cavity and a punch-hole cutout while the non-Pro models are said to feature the typical notch.