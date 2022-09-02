Apple iPhone 15 Production To Begin In India And China Simultaneously: Analyst Kuo

Apple Far Out event is tipped to launch the iPhone 14 series. Presently, the new iPhone 14 models are assembled in India and China. The Indian assembly units at Foxconn are generally behind the Chinese units, but this seems to be changing now. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo states that the next-gen iPhone 15 production will take place in India and China simultaneously.

iPhone 15 Production In India

Before we look at the iPhone 15 production, let's see the status of the iPhone 14 launch and shipping. The September 7 event is rumored to see the launch of the iPhone 14 models, Apple Watch Series 8, and the new Apple Watch Pro.

While the launch is just around the corner, popular Apple analyst Kuo states that the Indian assembling unit for the iPhone 14 units is still six weeks behind China. He also said that the gap between the two assembling units has reduced significantly.

That's not all. Kuo also talked about the next-generation iPhone 15 series. Since the gap between India and China's assembling has reduced, both units will begin iPhone 15 production simultaneously. "It is reasonable to expect that India and China will be able to produce the new iPhone 15 at the same time next year," Kuo said via a tweet.

iPhone 14 Launch In India: Will It Be Cheaper?

So far, the Foxconn India assembly unit would only work on the iPhone SE models, which later expanded to the iPhone 13 models, and now the iPhone 14 units. The new iPhone 14 series are tipped to include four models, namely the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. A few new reports suggest Apple might also launch the iPhone 14 Plus.

What's more, he also said that the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 model from the Foxconn India site will ship almost simultaneously with its Chinese counterpart for the first time in the second half of 2022. Previously, the Indian assembling unit was one quarter or more behind.

The boost in iPhone assembling outside China will benefit Apple a lot, considering the continued tensions between the US and China. Assembling iPhone units in India might also drop the price of the phones and boost sales in the country.

