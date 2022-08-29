Just In
Apple Watch Pro Tipped With 47mm Case, Flat Display: What Makes It Different?
Apple Far Out event is scheduled for September 7 and is expected to launch many exciting new gadgets. This includes the next-gen iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch 8 series, and most likely the Apple Watch Pro. Fresh details of the alleged Apple Watch Pro have surfaced online, giving us a sneak peek at what to expect.
Apple Watch Pro With 47mm Case Tipped
Rumors of the next-gen Apple Watch Series 8 have been around for a while now. Some claim it will include a Pro model called the Apple Watch 8 Pro. A few others suggest the Pro lineup could be quite different and independent and could launch simply as the Apple Watch Pro.
The Japanese website Mac Otakara has revealed a few key details of the upcoming Apple Watch Pro. For one, the report states the new smartwatch will feature a large 47mm case, which would make it different from the Apple Watch Series 8.
The report also states the Apple Watch Pro would pack a flat display. Previous rumors suggested the Pro variant would feature a 50mm case with a 1.99-inch screen. In contrast, the Apple Watch Series 8 would include 41mm and 45mm models with a curved screen, resembling the Apple Watch Series 7.
The new Apple Watch Pro was also tipped to include a rugged design that would be ideal for many kinds of outdoor activities. Reports also claim the new Pro smartwatch would pack a titanium casing, making it resistant even for extreme sports.
Apple Watch Pro: What To Expect?
The upcoming Apple Watch Pro is going to be one of the key highlights of the Far Out event. Earlier leaks suggest the smartwatch lineup would feature the upgraded S8 chipset. Apple is also said to bring in an improved battery setup, low power mode improvements, and more for its next-gen wearables.
A few reports also talk about an Apple Watch with satellite connectivity. But this would take a while to develop, and one can expect the feature in Apple Watch Pro 2023 model. More features of the new Apple Watch Pro will be confirmed on September 7 when it debuts.
