Apple iPhone 16 Might Get A Design Overhaul; New Dynamic Island Expected

The Apple iPhone 15 series is still some time away and rumors are floating about 2024's iPhone 16 smartphones already. Reportedly, the iPhone 16 might undergo a major design overhaul and could boast a new under-display Face ID sensor. This would help Apple ditch the pill-shaped Dynamic Island and go for a cleaner-looking single hole-punch camera cutout for the iPhone 16 series.

Will A New Display Design Change Anything?

Apple introduced the pill-shaped notch aka Dynamic Island with its iPhone 14 series in 2022. No matter how Apple markets it, a big notch like that is a distraction while using the device, especially while watching videos as it obscures the view. If this report holds true, Apple might finally catch up with Android smartphones, which have come with single punch-hole camera cutouts for a long time now. This would make the device look more premium. Moreover, consuming content on a notch-less display would be more enjoyable.

How Can Apple Retain The Face ID In iPhone 16?

As the report suggests, Apple is keen to retain its Face ID system and it could employ under-display Face ID components, just like how Android smartphones incorporate in-display fingerprint sensors and in-display cameras. Corroborating with Elec's report, LeaksApplePro's report suggests that the iPhone 16 Pro's Dynamic Island will be 50% smaller with a small pill design.

Advertisement

Apparently, Apple has patents filed for an in-display Touch ID and an in-display Face ID technology. The brand is likely to go with the latter as it has persisted with it for many generations of iPhones now. However, we can't entirely rule out the possibility of an in-display fingerprint sensor in the iPhone 16 series.

Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and display analyst Ross Young have claimed that the iPhone 16 may come equipped with an in-display Face ID tech. Do note that these are just rumors and it is advisable to take these with a grain of salt. We are yet to get the Apple iPhone 15 series, which might go official in September this year.