Apple iPhones Get 5G Support In India With iOS 16.2 Beta Update

Apple has rolled out the iOS 16.2 beta 2 update for its users worldwide. For Indian iPhone users, this update brings support for 5G connectivity. Apple is one of the few companies that have taken some time to roll out 5G support for its devices in India while the Android counterparts such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, OnePlus, and Motorola have already rolled out updates to their respective offerings.

If you have signed up for the iOS beta program, then you can install the new beta update to experience 5G. Previously, Apple promised to roll out a stable update for all users to experience the next-gen connectivity support by December this year. Now, the iOS 16.2 beta update has been rolled out prior to the stable version and the company plans on taking feedback from users about their experience with the telecom services.

iPhones in India Get 5G Support Via Beta Update

The new iOS 16.2 beta 2 update from Apple lets select users, who have signed up for the beta program in India, experience 5G support. Currently, both Jio and Airtel offer 5G services and subscribers of these telcos can install the beta update on their iPhones to experience the same, provided 5G services are available in their region.

Advertisement

Currently, iPhone 12 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone SE 2022, and the newly launched iPhone 14 series support 5G connectivity. After installing the iOS 16.2 beta update 2, users of these iPhones will see new options under Settings -> Voice & Data. These options include 5G On, 5G Auto, and 4G/LTE.

The first option, 5G On will use 5G whenever it is available but it will result in a faster battery drain. On the other hand, the 5G Auto option will switch between 5G and 4G VoLTE depending on availability and could consume relatively lesser battery life. The Jio users will see a 5G Stadnalone toggle in the settings as the telco uses SA mode.

Could It Fix iOS 16.1 Update Bugs?

Apple recently rolled out the new iOS 16.1 update but users started experiencing bugs. The iPhone 13 series users were impacted after updating to the iOS 16 version. Some users witnessed screen freezing issues or animation glitches and the incremental update did not fix these issues, claim some users. Also, the iPhone 14 got stuck on the Spotlight Search menu in a video shared by a user.

While there were bugs and glitches with iOS 16 and iOS 16.1, there is no word on what issues are resolved by the iOS 16.2 beta 2 update. We can expect the company to bring some fixes for these bugs in the incremental updates.