These iPhones To Support 5G Network In India But The Wait Isn't Over Yet

Apple released its very first 5G-capable iPhone 12 series back in 2020. Since then, all the iPhones that are officially launched in India are capable of offering 5G connectivity. Airtel has now confirmed that all the iPhone models, starting with the iPhone 12 mini will support Airtel 5G network in India.

However, the telco has also confirmed that Apple needs to push a software update to enable the 5G network, which is also applicable to the recently launched iPhone 14 series. Here are the complete details on the Airtel 5G network support on Apple iPhones and how different user experience these 5G capable iPhones might deliver in India.

Apple iPhones That Support Airtel 5G In India

Apple iPhone 12 mini

Apple iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 13 mini

Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 Pro

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple iPhone SE-2022

Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 14 Plus

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

When It Comes To 5G Support On iPhones In India, There Is A Catch

While every iPhone with a 5G modem will support Airtel 5G network in India, the download, upload, and network reception are likely to vary from device to device. As one could speculate, Apple's oldest 5G-capable smartphone series the iPhone 12 is expected to have slightly lower download and upload speeds when compared to the latest iPhone 14 series.

When it comes to the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus, they come with an older A15 Bionic chipset and 5G modem, which are likely to offer similar 5G capability as of the iPhone 13 series. Lastly, the premium iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to offer the best possible 5G connectivity in India among all the other iPhone models.

Do note that, if you have an iPhone that has been imported from markets like the US, there is no confirmation that Airtel 5G network will also work on those devices. Given they have better 5G capability with mmWave support, they should work. However, if Apple releases a geography-based 5G software update, then those devices could miss out on 5G connectivity.

Considering the compatibility of the Airtel 5G network on all the iPhone models, we can also expect these iPhones to support the 5G network by Jio as well. Again, to enable the same, Apple has to push a software update, which is expected to happen in the next few weeks.

