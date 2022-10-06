Apple iPhone 14 Plus Goes On Sale: Price Starts At Rs. 89,900 News oi -Vivek

Apple iPhone 14 Plus which replaced the iPhone 13 mini is finally available for purchase in India and across the world. The iPhone 14 Plus phone sits between the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro in terms of pricing and offers specifications similar to the iPhone 14.

Just like the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus will be available in Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight, and (Product) RED colors with 128, 256, and 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone will come in a compact retail box that only contains a SIM ejector tool and a USB Type-C to lighting cable.

iPhone 14 Plus (128GB) -- Rs. 89900

iPhone 14 Plus (256GB) -- Rs. 99900

iPhone 14 Plus (512GB) -- Rs. 1,19,900

iPhone 14 Plus Specifications

Just like the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro Max, the iPhone 14 Plus also has a 6.7-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by Ceramic Shield. Unlike the former, the iPhone 14 Plus's display neither has the Dynamic Island, nor a 120Hz refresh rate. With a starting price of Rs. 89,900, this is currently the most expensive smartphone that has launched in 2022 with a 60Hz display.

The Apple iPhone 14 Plus is powered by the improved A15 Bionic processor with 6GB of RAM and multiple storage options. As one can expect, there is no microSD card slot. While the Indian variant of the iPhone 14 Plus comes with a nano SIM card slot, the US model only supports eSIM cards.

The dual camera setup at the back of the iPhone 14 Plus is identical to that of the base iPhone 14 with a 12MP wide-angle sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens. The smartphone also has a new and improved 12MP selfie camera at the front with support for 4K video recording.

Other than the massive display, the key highlight of the iPhone 14 Plus is the battery. While Apple has not revealed the battery capacity, leaks and certification listings have confirmed that the iPhone 14 Plus has a 4,325 mAh battery, which is definitely one of the largest batteries that we have seen on an iPhone.

If you are looking for a new iPhone and want one with the biggest possible display for the least amount of money, the iPhone 14 Plus is probably the right choice. It is also a great iPhone for gaming and content consumption, thanks to the large display and massive battery.

Best Mobiles in India