Updating iPhone 13 and 14 To iOS 16 Could Be Risky Indicate Some Customer Complaints

Apple recently launched the iPhone 14 series of devices and even offered a major update for iOS. The new update, called iOS 16.1, seems to have a few weird bugs. Even the previous generation iPhone 13 series of smartphones seem to be impacted after updating to iOS 16. Let's see the common complaints, and how to try and avoid these bugs on an iPhone.

Apple Released iOS 16 With Bugs And Poor Software Optimizations?

The latest editions of iOS and iPadOS did not arrive together. Apple usually releases iOS and iPadOS simultaneously, and they even have identical version numbers. This year, iOS 16 was released a little earlier than iPadOS 16, and it seems both operating systems had issues not just prior to, but also after, the release of the stable versions.

Quite a few iPhone users have complained on social media platforms about their devices behaving erratically after installing the iOS 16.1 update. Some of the issues such as screen freezing randomly or weird animation glitches are temporary annoyances. However, these bugs haven't been addressed in the iOS 16.1 incremental updates, claim some users.

iPhone 13 Display Quality Issue.

The video clearly shows iPhone 14 stuck on the Spotlight Search menu. Even after the user tries to quit the menu and return, the phone won't respond as expected. Strangely, the device does not return to the home screen. But the user is able to bring up App Switcher, and even access Control Center by swiping down.

Incidentally, such bugs aren't just restricted to the iPhone 14 series of devices. Reports indicate some iPhone 13 devices might face similar problems after updating to iOS 16. Besides these minor annoyances, several users have noticed weird animations for the newly introduced Search floating button or "pill widget".

Should iPhone Users Avoid iOS 16?

There's no doubt that the iOS 16 had, and still has, bugs and glitches. It is possible that Apple may have rushed the delivery of the major version. The company may have wanted the recently launched iPhone 14 series devices to sport the latest iOS 16 instead of the older iOS 15. Incidentally, the company couldn't ensure the new iPad tablets were released with stable iPadOS 16.

Apple allows iPhone users to delay installing system updates. Users can choose to let the iPhone automatically download and install the updates or just download and store them. The setting is available in Settings > General > Software Update. Turn off Install iOS Updates to prevent the iPhone from installing the latest iOS update.

Apple may not have openly acknowledged the aforementioned issues with iOS 16, but the company quickly released iOS 16.1 after iOS 16. Hence it is possible an upcoming update may include fixes for the bugs.

