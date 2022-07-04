Asus ROG Phone 6 Gaming Phone India Launch On July 5; Where To Watch Live Event?

By

Asus ROG Phone 6 is all set to be launched globally including in India on July 5. The event will be taking place at 5.20 pm IST tomorrow. The gaming phone's launch event will be live-streamed on the company's YouTube channel, so everyone can watch it live on their phones, tablets, and laptops. The brand will also launch the ROG Phone 6 Pro.

ROG Phone 6 Will Be World's First Snapdragon 8+ Device

According to Asus, the ROG Phone 6 will be the world's first gaming smartphone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform. The device will be launched simultaneously in Taipei, Berlin, New York, and India. The handset is rumored to offer a 6.78-inch full HD+ OLED display, which will provide a massive refresh rate of 165Hz and support for HDR10 content. In terms of software, the device will provide Android 12 layered with the ROG UI.

The Asus ROG Phone 6 vanilla version is expected to offer up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of native storage. As for the ROG Phone 6 Pro variant, it is rumored to offer up to 18GB of RAM and 512GB of internal memory. Design-wise, the gaming phones will be offering a much larger 30 percent vapor chamber and an 85 percent bigger graphite sheet. This will provide a much better cooling experience while performing intensive gaming activities.

Asus ROG Phone 6 Camera, Security, Battery Features

The Asus ROG Phone 6 series of devices are expected to come with 64MP primary cameras at the rear. There will also be an ultra-wide angle lens, a macro shooter, and 8K video recording support. For selfies and video calling, the phone will be offering a 12MP shooter. For security, the device will provide an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock functionality. There will also be advanced triggers for gaming.

In terms of connectivity, the Asus ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro will be loaded with features like 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, A-GPS with GLONASS, NFC, and the USB Type-C ports. A 6,000 mAh battery with 65W HyperCharge fast charging support will complete the list of the specifications of these gaming phones.

Asus is currently offering multiple ROG series of smartphones in India like the ROG Phone 5, ROG Phone 5s, ROG Phone 5 Ultimate, and the ROG Phone 5s Pro. These are available from the starting price tag of Rs. 49,999 in the country across channels.

Published On July 4, 2022
