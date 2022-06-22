Asus Has A Nice Plan To Keep The ROG Phone 6 Cool: Bigger Vapor Chamber And Graphite Sheet

Most laptops use a fan or an active cooling solution to keep the thermals in check. When it comes to smartphones, a majority of devices use passive cooling solutions. As smartphone processors are getting faster and more powerful every year, the brands improve several features to sustain the peak performance, especially while gaming.

The Asus ROG series of smartphones are known for its high refresh rate display with the fastest Android processors. The brand recently confirmed the launch of ROG Phone 6, powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The company has also confirmed that the ROG Phone 6 will come with a 165Hz refresh rate display.

Asus has now given a sneak peek into the cooling solution of the ROG Phone 6. As per the official social media post, the ROG Phone 6 is said to feature a 30 percent larger vapor chamber when compared to the ROG Phone 5s with an 85 percent larger graphics sheet. This could also mean the ROG Phone 6 could be a slightly bigger smartphone than the ROG Phone 5s.

The combination of the large vapor chamber and graphics sheet should help to optimize the heat dissipation on the ROG Phone 6. This is important, as the ROG Phone 6 also comes with a newer and faster processor when compared to the ROG Phone 5s or the ROG Phone 5. Hence, when it comes to the actual gaming performance, the ROG Phone 6 should offer improved sustained peak performance.

Asus ROG Phone 6 Launch

Asus is all set to unveil the ROG Phone 6 on the 5th of July in select markets. Do note that the smartphone is not coming to India on the 5th, and the device will be launched in the Indian market at a later date. The base model of the ROG Phone 6 might offer 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the high-end variant of the ROG Phone 6 is expected to offer over 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage.

When it comes to price, the base variant of the ROG Phone 6 is likely to be a bit more expensive than the ROG Phone 5s. Although there is no information on the exact pricing details of the ROG Phone 6, the base model is likely to cost around Rs. 60,000.

