Asus ROG Phone 6 Is The World's First Smartphone With 165Hz Display

Asus is launching its next gaming smartphone -- the ROG Phone 6 on 5th July and the company has confirmed that the Asus ROG Phone 6 will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Now, the company has officially confirmed that the ROG Phone 6 will have a 165Hz refresh rate display.

Asus is one of the first smartphone brands to introduce devices with 120Hz and 144Hz refresh rate displays. Now, the company yet again setting the benchmark by offering a 165Hz refresh rate display on the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 6.

Asus ROG Phone 6 Display Technology Explained

The Asus ROG Phone 6, as confirmed by the company will offer a maximum refresh rate of 165Hz. Asus is likely to use a power-efficient OLED display with variable refresh rate technology like LTPO to offer ultra-smooth UI and better power efficiency.

The display on the Asus ROG Phone 6 is likely to have a Corning Gorilla Glass protection, and the phone is likely to use the latest Gorilla Glass Victus. We expect the ROG Phone 6 to have a bit of a chin on the top and bottom portion of the phone to house the stereo speaker setup.

Again, the 165Hz display on the Asus ROG Phone 6 is expected to offer 1080p or FHD+ resolution along with an optical in-display fingerprint sensor. Without a doubt, the Asus ROG Phone 6 will have the most advanced display on a smartphone, and this could drive up the price of the smartphone.

Asus ROG Phone 6 Launch Date

Asus is launching the ROG Phone 6 in select markets on the 5th of July, and the company is expected to launch the same in India in the coming days. Again, we expect to have at least three storage/RAM variants of the Asus ROG Phone 6, and the base model is expected to offer 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

As per the pricing is concerned, the Asus ROG Phone 6 is expected to cost more than the ROG Phone 5s. Given the price of the components has gone up and there is also a global chip shortage, the base model of the Asus ROG Phone 6 might cost around Rs. 60,000, making it a bit more expensive than the ROG Phone 5s and the ROG Phone 5.

