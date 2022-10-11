ColorOS 13 Beta Expanded to More Oppo Smartphones: Check Out the List

ColorOS 13, a flavored variant of Android 13 is already available for select Oppo smartphones in India and across the world. Oppo has just announced the updated list of smartphones that are eligible to receive the ColorOS 13 beta update.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro and the Oppo F21 Pro were the first set of smartphones to receive the ColorOS 13 beta update in India. Now, the same is available for smartphones like the Reno 8 5G, K10 5G, F21 Pro 5G, Oppo K10, Oppo A96, Oppo A76, Reno 7 Pro 5G, Reno 7 5G, and the Reno 6 5G.

ColorOS 13 Beta Release Date

The Oppo Reno 8 and the Oppo K10 5G users will be able to experience ColorOS 13 beta update from October 14th. Similarly, the Oppo F21 5G will receive its first ColorOS 13 beta build on October 18th while the Oppo K10, Oppo A96, and the Oppo A76 will get their ColorOS 13 beta update from October 21st.

Lastly, the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 7 5G, and the Oppo Reno 6 5G will get their own ColorOS 13 beta build on October 28. Do note that the ColorOS 13 beta update will be released on a batch-by-batch basis and the update could take some time to arrive on your device.