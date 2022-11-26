Musk Threatens Google, Apple with Tesla Phone; Twitters Answer to Potential Big Tech Boycott

Elon Musk's Twitter takeover has been quite eventful. The billionaire has been all over the internet, be it for the firing of employees, revisions of Twitter rules, or subscription changes. Now that he owns Twitter, and has always believed in freedom of speech on the microblogging website, he keeps churning out tweets, speaking his mind about Twitter's future plans and other topics.

In a new development, Musk has expressed interest in developing a new smartphone. It all started when Liz Wheeler, an American conservative political commentator tweeted- "If Apple & Google boot Twitter from their app stores, @elonmusk should produce his own smartphone. Half the country would happily ditch the biased, snooping iPhone & Android. The man builds rockets to Mars, a silly little smartphone should be easy, right?"

Replying to Liz Wheeler, Musk said, "I certainly hope it does not come to that, but, yes, if there is no other choice, I will make an alternative phone." Musk implied that if the Twitter app is removed from the Google Play Store or the iOS App Store, a new phone and operating system could be in the reckoning.

Apple and Google charge a commission between 15 to 30 percent on subscriptions purchased on their platforms. Elon Musk has always been against this strategy by Apple and Google. Thus, industry pundits believe that Apple and Google could ban Musk's Twitter from their platforms if he continues to criticize the tech giants.

Can Elon Musk Develop A Smartphone?

When Elon Musk's Tesla brand introduced its first power bank, many expected the automotive brand to venture into the smartphone industry. There were a lot of rumors floating around about the Tesla smartphone. However, years passed with no signs of the device. Tesla fans have been waiting for a smartphone from the brand and Musk's latest tweet brings a ray of hope.

However, developing a smartphone and an operating system won't be an easy affair, even if you consider the tremendous resources of Tesla and SpaceX at Musk's disposal. Remember what happened when another billionaire, Jeff Bezos, set out to take a pie of the smartphone market? Jeff Bezos' Amazon launched its Fire Phone back in 2014, but it failed to create excitement among buyers and eventually flopped.

However, with Musk and Tesla, it's a different ball game altogether. Tesla car owners would like to add a Tesla phone to their gadgets portfolio. There could be a certain aspirational value attached to it for even non-Tesla car owners.

Should Twitter Users Worry About App Removal From Android & iOS App Stores?

Android users need not worry as the Twitter app can be sideloaded from other sources easily if it isn't available on Google Play Store. However, for iOS users, sideloading isn't an option. But, they can access the Twitter website through Safari or Chrome internet browsers on their phones with ease. As Musk and Tesla can't produce a smartphone overnight, you may have to try these workarounds if Twitter is banned on these platforms.