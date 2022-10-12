Four Awesome Google Pixel 7 Features Coming to Pixel 6a, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro

Google recently unveiled the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro, powered by the Tensor G2 processor. While new hardware is one of the reasons to buy these devices, the latest smartphones from Google also pack some interesting Pixel-exclusive features such as Clear Calling, Guided Frame, Real Tone, and Spatial Audio.

According to a report by PhoneArena, some of these features will be arriving on the Pixel 6 series of smartphones, which includes the Pixel 6a, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro. Here are all the details on the next Pixel feature drop update.

Clear Calling

Clear Calling is a feature that reduces background noise using AI, and this feature will be made available on all Pixel smartphones, powered by the Tensor processor. The feature is already available on the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro, while the Pixel 6a, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro will get these features in the next Pixel feature drop update.

Along with clear calls, the Pixel 6 series of smartphones will also be able to respond to a call using voice commands. Similarly, Pixel 7 and the Pixel 6 series users will also be able to use commands like "stop" and "snooze" to control the alarm.

Guided Frame Is Also On Its Way

Google introduced a nifty feature -- Guided Frame during the Pixel 7 launch. This feature allows users with partial visual impairment to take pictures using "voice-over" announcements. This feature will also be available for the Pixel 6 series of smartphones. As the name suggests, the Guided Frame feature will allow users to adjust the position of the phone by suggesting users move the phone to a certain position via voice-over announcements.

Real Tone, another camera-centric feature is also on its way to the Pixel 6 series of smartphones. This feature enables users to capture accurate skin tones and this feature is said to work in both portrait mode and Night Sight mode.

If you own Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel 6 series of smartphones, you will soon be able to experience Spatial Audio. This offers a true surround sound experience, allowing users to experience sound in a much more detailed way. At Glance feature will also be available for the Pixel 6, Pixel 5, and even the Pixel 4 series of smartphones.

Pixel 7 Exclusive Features

The Face Unlock feature is likely to remain exclusive to the Pixel 7 series. Similarly, features like Photonic Engine, Night Mode, and Smart HDR will also be limited to the Pixel 7 series of smartphones. Hence, to experience all the latest Pixel features, one needs to get the Pixel 7 series.

Source