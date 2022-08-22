Imported Google Pixel 6a On Amazon Is Cheaper Than The One On Flipkart

Flipkart has been the go-to e-commerce partner for Google for some time now, and even the Pixel 6a was made available only on Flipkart. The Google Pixel 6a was recently launched in India for a starting price of Rs. 43,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

What if I told you that you can buy the Google Pixel 6a in India for a much cheaper price on Amazon? You can now buy the Pixel 6a on Amazon for just Rs. 37,710, which is over Rs. 5,000 less than the officially listed price.

Should You Buy Google Pixel 6a On Amazon?

Several third-party sellers have now listed the Google Pixel 6a for around Rs. 37,000/38,000 on Amazon, making it a more appealing offering. However, one has to be a bit careful while buying the Pixel 6a from Amazon, as Google might not offer any sort of warranty on imported units of the Google Pixel 6a.