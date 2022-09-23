Google Pixel 7 Lineup Price Revealed Ahead of Launch; Similarly Priced as Pixel 6 Series?

Google Pixel 7 series will be announced on October 6 and will be up for pre-orders the same day. Ahead of the launch, a new report has revealed the price of the upcoming Pixel phones which might cost the same as the Google Pixel 6 series. Rumors suggest the upcoming Pixel smartphones will begin shipping on October 18, at least in select markets.

The leak comes from Artem Russakovskii, who has revealed the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro prices in the US market. If this leak is to be believed, the Google Pixel 7 is priced at USD 599 (around Rs. 48,432) and the Pixel 7 Pro is priced at USD 899 (roughly Rs. 72,699).

Google Pixel 7 Price Revealed Ahead of Launch

Interestingly, the leaked price tag is the same as the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro when they launched last year. As mentioned earlier, the leaked price tag is for the US market. The Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro prices could vary in other markets, and even see a spike in price tag.

Google Pixel 7 Series Launch: What To Expect?

The upcoming Google Pixel 7 (codename Panther) and Pixel 7 Pro (Cheetah) are expected to retain the same design as the Pixel 6 series. For instance, the Pixel 7 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

That said, the new Google Pixel 7 series will get a major upgrade with the processor. The phones will draw power from the in-house Tensor G2 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM, as spotted on the Geekbench platform.

At the rear, the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will flaunt a 50MP Samsung GN1 primary lens. The Pro model is said to include a triple-camera setup whereas the base variant is tipped to pack a dual-camera setup.

Presently, the Google Pixel 6a has received a price cut at the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Flipkart has also confirmed the availability of the new Pixel 7 series. We'll know more as the launch approaches.