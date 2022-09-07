Google Pixel 7 Series, Pixel Watch Get Official Launch Date; Tensor G2 SoC Teased

While the whole world is focused on Apple's 'Far Out' event, Google has taken the internet by storm by teasing the upcoming MadeByGoogle event. The company announced its plans via Twitter and confirmed that it is hosting the event on October 6 to unveil the Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel Watch, its first-ever wearable.

Google Pixel 7 Gets A Launch Date

The event was teased on Google's Twitter handle along with a video showcasing the upcoming devices and some already available devices such as the Pixel Buds Pro. The tweet reads. "It's all coming together" and it highlights the growing number of devices in the Pixel family. It was also hinted that the Pixel family could soon get a tablet and a flagship smartwatch.

This official date lines up with the previous reports hinting at the arrival of the Pixel 7 series (Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro) going on pre-orders soon after the event. The report also suggested the Google flagship will go on sale from October 13 in select markets. Though there was no concrete evidence on the launch window of the Pixel Watch, recent reports suggest its arrival alongside the smartphones.

Previously, Google teased the upcoming devices at the Google I/O 2022 and showcased the designs and a few possible features as well. The Pixel 7 series looked almost identical to the existing lineup of flagship smartphones, except for some noticeable changes such as the camera visor. We have already seen the prototypes in a hands-on video and these hint at marginally different dimensions.

Pixel 7 Series Will Use Tensor G2 Chip

Soon after confirming the October 6 launch of the Pixel 7 series, Google confirmed that its upcoming flagship phones will use the second-gen Tensor G2 chip. Last year, the Google Tensor chip was the powerhouse behind the Pixel 6 series phones and it was built in partnership with Samsung. Eventually, this first-gen Tensor chip enhances the Exynos-like processors with the machine learning prowess of Google.

While there is no official confirmation about the Tensor G2 chip, the first Google-made SoC carries the model number GS2101 and it is anticipated that the second-gen GS201 Tensor chip will power the next wave of Pixel phones. The updated magazine page for the Pixel 7 includes a reference to the Tensor G2 chip as well.

Going by what Google did with the Pixel 6a, we can expect it to unveil the Pixel 7a next year with the new Tensor chip. We have already come across reports about a foldable smartphone in the pipeline from the company. There are claims that the Tensor G2 will let the Pixel 7 series bring more personalized features to photos and videos, and add new capabilities to security and speech recognition.

Though Google teased the processor that could power its upcoming flagship smartphones, it remained mostly silent about the software. The teaser video showcased only the hardware exterior. There is a mention of security, and it could either hint at the anticipated face unlock feature or overall security improvements.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles