Google Pixel Tablet Revealed At I/O 2022: Thick Bezels, Tensor Chipset Hinted For 2023 Launch

Google announced various new gadgets and updates at the I/O event 2022. One such new device is the Google Pixel Tablet. The announcement of the Google Pixel Tablet at the event was a big surprise to everyone. Google gave us only a glimpse of the new tab, but we have an idea of what to expect now.

Google Pixel Tablet Launch Date

The Google I/O 2022 event saw the debut of the Google Pixel Watch, Google Pixel 6a, and even the Google Pixel Buds Pro. Additionally, the Android maker announced the next-gen Google Pixel 7 series, which will be available in the Fall. Lastly, Google only gave a glimpse of the new Google Pixel Tablet.

To note, this isn't the first time Google is venturing into the tab market. Back in 2018, the search giant announced the Google Pixel Slate. Now, four years later, the Google Pixel Tablet was announced. However, the new tablet won't be available just yet. Reports suggest the new Google Pixel Tablet will debut sometime early in 2023.

Google Pixel Tablet Features: What To Expect?

Here’s a sneak peek at our upcoming Pixel tablet 👀



A next-generation @Android tablet powered by Google Tensor, designed to complement your Pixel phone.#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/5WU6O09UKd — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) May 11, 2022

Google didn't go into the details of the new Google Pixel Tablet. Instead, it only gave us a sneak peek of its design and the possible specs of the new tablet. We know the new tablet will draw power from the in-house Tensor chipset. The exact generation of the Tensor chip is still unclear.

The specs aside, Google unveiled the design of the new tablet in detail. Here, one can see the Google Pixel Tablet sporting pretty large bezels, which is a bit underwhelming. One can see the front-facing camera housed in the large bezel when held in landscape mode.

There appears to be a single rear camera and a power button on the top frame of the Google Pixel Tablet. One can also see the dual speakers and the charging port below. Apart from this, nothing else is known about the upcoming Google tablet.

Google Pixel Tablet Price

Google has been competing heavily with Apple, which is true in the case of the new Google Pixel Watch. The brand is also targeting the new Google Pixel Tablet to take on the Apple iPad and even the Samsung Galaxy Tab A and S series. In that case, we can expect premium pricing for the Google Pixel Tablet.

