Google Pixel Fold Leaked Video, Renders Reveal Complete Design

Google is ready to jump onto the foldable smartphone bandwagon soon. It is planning to lock horns with Samsung's popular Galaxy Z Fold4 smartphone with its new Google Pixel Fold device. Google is expected to release the device in 2023. But, ahead of the launch, some leaksters have shared a 360-degree video and renders of Google Pixel Fold, giving us a fair idea about its design. So, without any further ado, have a look at the video below.

Google Pixel Fold: Design (Leaked)

Going by the video, the Google Pixel Fold gets a premium metal and glass sandwich design. The rear design is unmistakable Pixel, as it gets a Google Pixel 7 Pro-inspired design with a horizontal camera island. However, the camera bump seems significantly high compared to the Google Pixel 7 Pro. The camera island boasts triple rear cameras and an LED flash.

As per the report, the Google Pixel Fold will flaunt a 5.79-inch cover screen, which is wider when compared to the Galaxy Z Fold4's tall 6.2-inch cover screen. The cover screen comes with slim bezels and a centrally placed front-facing camera sensor housed in a punch-hole cutout.

The device, when unfolded, reveals its large 7.69-inch display, which will be a flexible OLED panel. There are noticeable bezels surrounding the main display, which might turn out to be a deal breaker for some. Unlike the Galaxy Z Fold4, which gets a futuristic under-display camera on the main screen, the Google Pixel Fold makes do with a conventional camera on the thick display bezel.

OnLeaks claims that the Pixel Fold will come with an 8.3mm thickness when folded (including the camera bump) and a 5.7mm thickness when unfolded. The render reveals that the smartphone could get dual stereo speakers, one at the top of the cover screen, and one at the bottom. The USB Type-C port is placed at the bottom, flanked by the microphones. Sadly, the smartphone is devoid of a 3.5mm headphone jack. However, leaks suggest that a stylus pen is in the reckoning, which would aid in productivity.

Google Pixel Fold: Processor, Expected Price

Expect the smartphone to be powered by Google's Tensor G2 SoC, which also powers the Google Pixel 7 and the Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. It could be equipped with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. If previous reports are to be believed, Google might price it for $1,799 (approx. ₹1,48,000). However, it is advisable to take these leaks and rumors with a grain of salt.