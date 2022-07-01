Heres What Infinix Might Offer With Note 12 5G

Infinix has been on a launch spree in recent months and has been pushing new models in the Hot, Smart, and Note lineups. Currently, the Note 12 series has two smartphones and the lineup is all set to welcome another model as the company is in plans to launch the Infinix Note 12 5G soon.

While the existing Note 12 series smartphones do not have 5G connectivity, the upcoming Infinix smartphone will come with 5G support and this coincides with the 5G spectrum auction in the country. While the launch date is yet to be revealed, a teaser on Flipkart has spilled the beans on some key features of the Infinix Note 12 5G.

Infinix Note 12 5G Specs Teased

The Infinix Note 12 5G will be the first smartphone from the company to arrive with 5G network support. Besides this, the teaser has revealed that the smartphone could arrive with an AMOLED display panel but there is no word on the refresh rate of the panel. In addition, the company recently confirmed that the Infinix Note 12 5G will be launched with a 108MP primary camera sensor at the rear.

Adding to this, the Flipkart teaser reveals that the Infinix smartphone could be launched with a triple-camera setup at the rear. While the primary sensor has been confirmed to be a 108MP unit, the camera module is likely to include an ultra-wide lens and a depth sensor. Also, the company unit will house an LED flash unit within.

Furthermore, the microsite on Flipkart also shows that the soon-to-be-launched Infinix smartphone could feature fairly thin bezels around the display. The other aspects that have been revealed include a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille at the bottom edge, and a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top.

The Flipkart teaser shows the Infinix Note 12 5G in the dark blue color variant but we can expect a few other color options as well. The other details that we can expect from the device remain unknown at the moment but its official launch date in India could be revealed sometime soon. We can also expect more reports to surface online in the meantime.

