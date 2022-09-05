Huawei To Pioneer Satellite Connectivity Beating Apple By One Day

Huawei's flagship phones in the Mate 50 series will be hitting the floors on September 6, a day ahead of Apple's "Far Out" event wherein the iPhone 14 series will take the center stage. Ahead of the 2022 flagship series announcement, Yu Chengdong (aka Richard Yu), Huawei Consumer Business CEO, said in a video that the company is going to release groundbreaking technology to take on rivals Apple and Samsung.

Huawei To Pioneer Satellite Connectivity

Yu could be referring to the recently hyped satellite connectivity for the upcoming Huawei flagship smartphones. Last month, Pandaily, a Beijing publication reported that Huawei has received a patent for a filing titled "Satellite Communication Means and Devices." This patent describes how the company will use satellites to enhance the performance of a handset's communication capabilities while minimizing energy consumption.

The firm has also filed a few other satellite-related patents specific to smartphones. Additionally, the most reliable evidence has been revealed by the well-known TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The analyst known for his accurate predictions about iPhones notes that the Huawei flagship phones for 2022 will lead the iPhone in providing emergency SMS or text services via Beidou System's satellite communication.

Recently, Hiroshi Lockheimer, Google's Senior Vice President of Platforms and Ecosystems, confirmed that they are 'designing for satellites'. The executive hinted that the next big iteration of Android OS - Android 14 will support satellite connectivity, which is vastly different from cellular connectivity. Similarly, reports suggest that Apple is already working on bringing satellite connectivity to iPhone 14. The company is rumored to have completed hardware testing for satellite communication on iPhone 14 even before the mass production of these units.

Can Huawei Beat Apple On This Front?

With the US restrictions on Huawei, the Chinese smartphone maker will not really be a threat to Apple, unlike it was a few years back. It is interesting that both Apple and Huawei have similar plans to bring satellite connectivity that will let users send text messages via satellite when there are no cellular signals. The intention is to help phone users report emergencies.

For the unversed, Huawei is expected to unveil four Mate 50 models on September 6, including the Mate 50e, Mate 50, Mate 50 Pro, and the Mate 50 RS. The former is to be armed with the Snapdragon 778 SoC while the latter three models could use the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4G processor.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles