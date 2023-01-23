Infinix Note 12i 2022 To Launch On January 25 In India: Features Detailed

Infinix has announced that it will introduce its new Infinix Note 12i 2022 smartphone in the Indian market on January 25, 2023, as speculated earlier. The smartphone was launched in the Indonesian market in late 2022 and is coming to India after a couple of months. Let's take a look at its specifications below.

Infinix Note 12i 2022: Features, Specifications

The Infinix Note 12i 2022 flaunts a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ screen resolution, a 92 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage. The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor and is employed with a 3D 6-layer graphene cooling system for improved gaming performance. Furthermore, it is equipped with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded further by up to 2TB via the microSD card slot.

Talking about its cameras, the Infinix Note 12i 2022 features a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and an AI sensor. There's an 8MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calls. Some notable features of the smartphone include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 4G VoLTE, stereo speakers, DTS Audio, FM radio, a dedicated microSD card slot, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The Infinix Note 12i 2022 is powered by a 5000mAh battery under the hood, coupled with a 33W fast charging system. It runs on XOS 10.6 based on the Android 12 OS out of the box.

Infinix Note 12i 2022: Expected Price

The Infinix Note 12i 2022 smartphone comes at a price tag of 2,299,000 Indonesian rupiah, which roughly translates to ₹12,500 Indian rupees. The device is available in Force Black, Alpine White, and Metaverse Blue colors in the Indonesian market. Expect Infinix to price it aggressively around ₹10,000 in India.

Published On January 23, 2023
