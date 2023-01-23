Just In
Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Confirmed To Launch On February 4 In India: Features Detailed
Infinix has got a couple of products lined up for the Indian market. After the Infinix Note 12i smartphone and the Infinix Zero Book Ultra, the brand will take the wraps off its Zero 5G 2023 handset in the country. The device is confirmed to launch on February 4, 2023, and will pack in a large IPS LCD, a 120Hz refresh rate, a Dimensity series processor, a 5000mAh battery, and fast charging, among other features.
Get ready to witness a power shift that's unlike anything you've experienced before!🔮— Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) January 22, 2023
The fastest 5G phone in its segment, Infinix Zero 5G 2023 is almost here. 🌌
Launching on 4th February, only on @Flipkart#Zero5G2023 pic.twitter.com/kvWvKs4IFe
Infinix Zero 5G 2023: Features, Specifications
The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 was launched in late 2022 in some international markets. It is essentially a refreshed version of the Infinix Zero 5G 2022 device. It even carries the same design and build as its predecessor. The smartphone sports a large 6.78-inch IPS LCD with Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of 500nits.
The major change in the new model is the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset under its hood. It is MediaTek's latest upper mid-range processor and powers its rivals such as the Redmi Note 12 Pro smartphones and the Realme 10 Pro+. The chipset is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
In terms of optics, the Zero 5G 2023 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary shooter, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth camera. There's also a 16MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calls.
Some other notable features of the device include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE, dual SIM, Wi-Fi 6 support, Bluetooth v5.2, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The handset is backed by a 5000mAh battery coupled with 33W fast charging support.
Infinix Zero 5G 2023: Expected Price In India
The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 is priced at around $239 (approx. ₹19,500) for the 8GB + 256GB configuration in some markets. Expect it to be priced similarly in the Indian market. The device will be offered in Pearly White, Coral Orange, and black colorways.
