Infinix Smart 6 HD India Launch Confirmed: What To Expect?

Recently, Infinix launched a new budget smartphone - the Smart 6 Plus. Now, the company is claimed to be working on another smartphone - the Infinix Smart 6 HD in India. As its name suggests, this upcoming smartphone could be a budget offering featuring a modern design and an HD+ display.

Infinix Smart 6 HD India Launch

As per a press release from the company, the Infinix Smart 6 HD has been confirmed to be launched in India soon. It is claimed to arrive in three color options, including Origin Blue, Force Black, and Aqua Sky. The smartphone is likely to carry a 6.6-inch HD+ display and get the power from a 5000mAh battery as the recently launched Smart 6 Plus.

For now, the company has not confirmed the exact launch date of the Infinix Smart 6 HD in India. There is no clarity on the pricing of the smartphone as well. While it is yet to be launched in the Indian market, this Infinix smartphone was already launched in select global markets in April along with the Infinix Hot 12 and Infinix Note 12.

Infinix Smart 6 HD Expected Specs

The Infinix Smart 6 HD Indian variant is likely to carry the same specifications as its global variant. It is an Android 11 (Go Edition) device topped with XOS 7.6 and bestows a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display with 1600 x 720 pixels, and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Under its hood, the Infinix smartphone features an unspecified SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space along with a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 512GB of expandable storage.

For imaging, the Infinix Smart 6 HD flaunts a dual-camera setup at its rear comprising an 8MP primary sensor and an AI secondary lens. At the front, within the punch-hole cutout, there is a 5MP selfie camera sensor. The other aspects of the smartphone include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, DTS Audio processor, and a 5000mAh battery touted to last up to 31 hours of talktime.

