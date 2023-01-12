Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Could Launch Soon In The Indian Market: Specifications, Expected Price

The Infinix Zero 5G was Infinix's first 5G smartphone offering in India. Now, the brand is in the process of replacing it with a refreshed version, the Infinix Zero 5G 2023. The smartphone packs in a large IPS LCD, a 120Hz refresh rate, a Dimensity series processor, and a tweaked rear camera setup. Let's have a detailed look at its specifications below.

Infinix Zero 5G: Features, Specifications

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 retains the design characteristics of the 2022 model. It even sports the same 6.78-inch IPS LCD with Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a maximum brightness of 500nits.

However, there's a change in the heart. The new Infinix Zero 5G 2023 is powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, which also powered the Redmi Note 12 Pro smartphones and the Realme 10 Pro+. The new chipset is claimed to deliver about 10 percent improvement in CPU performance and about eight percent improvement in GPU compared to the Dimensity 900 SoC of the Infinix Zero 5G 2022. The chipset is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The original Infinix Zero 5G came with a telephoto lens, which will be sorely missed in the new model. It replaces the 13MP telephoto sensor with a 2MP macro camera. However, Infinix has plonked the new device with a new 50MP primary shooter, replacing the 48MP of the older model. There's also a 2MP depth sensor for portrait images. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 16MP front-facing camera.

Some other noteworthy features of the device include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 6, 14 5G bands, dual SIM, Bluetooth v5.2, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 is powered by a 5000mAh battery coupled with 33W fast charging support. It runs on XOS 12 skin based on top of Android 12 OS.

Infinix Zero 5G 2023: Expected Price In India

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 is already available in some select countries for $239 (approx. ₹19,500). Expect it to go on sale in India for a similar price tag.

Published On January 12, 2023
