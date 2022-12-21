Infinix Zero Ultra 5G With 200MP Rear Camera Launched In India: Check Specifications, Price

Infinix has unveiled two smartphones belonging to the "Zero" series. The Infinix Zero 20 and Infinix Zero 20 Ultra 5G are mid-range Android phones with some notable hardware such as large AMOLED displays, high-resolution cameras, and more. Let's take a look at the specifications, price, and availability of the aggressively-priced Infinix Zero Ultra 5G Android smartphone.

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G Specifications, Features

Infinix announced Infinix Zero Ultra and Infinix Zero 20 yesterday. The brand formally launched these Android smartphones in October. However, there are some minor hardware changes in the variants that will be available in India.

The Infinix Zero Ultra 5G features a 6.8-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 460Hz touch sampling rate. The 1080p screen has a peak brightness of 900 nits with a punch-hole cutout.

The Zero Ultra 5G smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm SoC, which is paired with a Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. Infinix is offering a single variant of the smartphone with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Zero Ultra 5G runs Android 12-based XOS 12 custom skin.

The Infinix Zero Ultra 5G draws power from a 4,500mAh battery, which supports a 180W "Thunder Charge" system. Infinix claims the technology has 111 software and hardware security mechanisms to ensure optimal charging and prevent overheating.

Advertisement

The Zero Ultra 5G has a triple camera setup on the back, which is headlined by an OIS-enabled 200MP rear camera. The primary lens is paired with a 13MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is a 32MP front-facing camera with dual LED flash for selfies video calls and face unlock.

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G Price And Availability In India

The Infinix Zero Ultra 5G has been officially launched in India. It will be available in Coslight Sliver and Genesis Noir color options. Infinix is offering the Android smartphone with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Infinix is asking ₹29,999 for Zero Ultra 5G. The Android phone will be available to purchase on Flipkart from 25th December 2022. The Infinix Zero Ultra 5G is priced a little high for a smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset, but the 200MP primary camera and 180W fast charging are certainly premium features.