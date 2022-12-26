Infinix Zero Ultra With Curved AMOLED, 200MP Camera Goes On Sale In India: Price

There has been an influx of curved-screen smartphones in the premium mid-range segment lately. Realme launched its Realme 10 Pro+ and was shortly followed by Infinix with its latest Infinix Zero Ultra smartphone. The Infinix Zero Ultra comes at a premium over the sticker price of the Realme 10 Pro+ but offers a better rear camera setup headlined by the 200MP primary sensor and an insane 180W fast charging tech. The Zero Ultra is now on sale and available to purchase via Flipkart in India. Let's check its price below.

Infinix Zero Ultra: Price, Availability

The Infinix Zero Ultra was launched for a price of ₹29,999 in India for the 8GB RAM+256GB storage variant. However, it is available to purchase on Flipkart for ₹32,999 now. Strangely only the Coslight Silver color version is available for purchase, while the Genesis Noir is not available yet.

Infinix Zero Ultra: Features, Specifications

The Infinix Zero Ultra comes with a very premium design, which could be attributed to the curved display and the curved rear panel. It also gets a unique finish on the rear panel that enhances its appeal further. The triple rear camera sensors are housed in a color-blended squarish camera island.

At the front, it flaunts a large 6.8-inch AMOLED 71-degree curved panel with a Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The display supports a peak brightness of up to 900 nits. There's a centrally placed hole-punch camera cutout on the display that houses the selfie camera. It gets an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

The Zero Ultra smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920, which is a 5G capable processor and is built on the 6nm fabrication process. It is a decent mid-range chipset and can handle all your daily tasks with ease. The handset is offered in a single configuration with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The smartphone is equipped with a good set of rear cameras. It gets a 200MP primary camera sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support, accompanied by a 13MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. Thankfully, Infinix didn't resort to cost-cutting by including an 8MP ultrawide camera, which is quite rampant in the mid-range category of smartphones. For selfie aficionados, it comes with a massive 32MP front-facing sensor with dual LED flash support.

Some noteworthy features of the device include an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual SIM, 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The smartphone is powered by a 4500mAh battery with a 180W "Thunder Charge" fast charging system, which promises to charge it fully in just 12 minutes. The Zero Ultra runs on XOS 12 based on Android 12 OS out of the box.