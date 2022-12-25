OnePlus Nord 2T vs Realme 10 Pro+: Design, Display, Features Compared Features oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

The OnePlus Nord 2T and the Realme 10 Pro+ are two premium mid-range smartphones that cater to different audiences. The OnePlus Nord 2T is a performance-oriented smartphone, while the Realme 10 Pro+ focuses more on design and cameras. Picking a winner between the two would be a difficult task. Let's compare the two devices and understand them better.

OnePlus Nord 2T vs Realme 10 Pro+: Design

The Realme 10 Pro+ is hands-down the best-looking smartphone of the two. It gets a curved display and a curved rear panel with an interesting finish, which lends it a premium look and feel. The OnePlus Nord 2T seems too basic with a flat-screen and an industrial design.

OnePlus Nord 2T vs Realme 10 Pro+: Display

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G sports a flat 6.43-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It gets a left-aligned punch-hole camera cutout. In comparison, the Realme 10 Pro+ flaunts a curved 6.7-inch curved AMOLED panel with a Full HD+ screen resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Realme 10 Pro+ comes with a centrally placed hole-punch camera cutout.

OnePlus Nord 2T vs Realme 10 Pro+: Performance

The OnePlus Nord 2T is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, which is built on the 6nm fabrication process and is a refreshed version of the Dimensity 1200, which itself was popular for its performance. The Dimensity 1300 is an octa-core processor and comprises one Cortex-A78 core clocked at 3.0GHz, three Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.6GHz, and four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. It is also supported by the Mali-G77 MC9 GPU.

The Realme 10 Pro+ is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset that features two Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.6GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. It gets a Mali-G68 MC4 GPU to handle the graphical duties.

The OnePlus Nord 2T owing to its superior chipset can provide a better gaming experience compared to the Realme 10 Pro+. That doesn't mean the Realme 10 Pro+ is a slouch. It can handle all your day-to-day tasks without breaking a sweat. However, if you are looking for a hardcore gaming option, then the Nord 2T will serve you better.

OnePlus Nord 2T vs Realme 10 Pro+: Cameras

The OnePlus Nord 2T features a triple rear camera featuring a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS, an 8MP ultrawide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by the 32MP front-facing sensor.

The Realme 10 Pro+ is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP primary shooter with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultrawide sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP macro camera. Selfies are handled by the 16MP sensor at the front.

OnePlus Nord 2T vs Realme 10 Pro+: Battery

The OnePlus Nord 2T is powered by a 4500mAh battery under the hood that supports 80W Super Warp charging. The Realme 10 Pro+ is backed by a bigger 5000mAh battery but a slightly slower 67W fast charging.

OnePlus Nord 2T vs Realme 10 Pro+: Conclusion

If you want a smartphone for gaming, then the OnePlus Nord 2T is the obvious choice. It also gets an optically stabilized primary camera sensor, which should offer better low-light images and videos. However, if you are not into gaming and want a great-looking smartphone with a curved display and decent performance, you can opt for the Realme 10 Pro+. The OnePlus Nord 2T starts at ₹28,999 and the Realme 10 Pro+ starts at ₹24,999 in India.

