Best Display Smartphones Of The Year 2022 Features oi -Alap Naik Desai

Smartphone displays are getting better each year. Companies are no longer sticking to LCD screens. This year saw several smartphones launch with AMOLED, Super AMOLED, pOLED, and other screen types. Additionally, manufacturers have been using higher-resolution screens with a higher refresh rate as well. Needless to mention, it can become quite difficult to pick a smartphone. Hence, we have curated a list of smartphones with the best displays that launched this year.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G - (8GB/128GB) ₹69,999

Launched at the beginning of 2022, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G is the flagship Android smartphone from the South Korean tech giant. The device has a 6.6-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The display supports HDR10+ and has a peak brightness of 1750 nits.

In our detailed review of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G, we observed the device has an excellent display. the phone has a flat display and slightly curved edges and is protected by a layer of Corning's latest Gorilla Glass Victus Plus.

The Galaxy S22+ is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which is paired with 8GB, and either 128GB or 256GB internal storage. The device has a relatively smaller 4500mAh battery which supports 45W fast charging.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra - (8GB/128GB) ₹59,999

Motorola launched the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion and the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra a little late this year. These flagship Android smartphones arrived in September, but feature a better chipset than the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has a 6.76-inch Full HD+ P-OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The 1080P screen has a 144Hz refresh rate. The device also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The display is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Motorola embedded Qualcomm's latest and greatest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which was paired with either 8GB or 12GB RAM. Buyers have the option to get 128GB, 256GB, or even 512GB internal storage. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has a 4610mAh battery which supports 125W fast charging. Motorola

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G - (8GB/128GB) ₹61,999

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G launched in January this year. This Android smartphone from OnePlus beats the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G in terms of display specifications. OnePlus has embedded a 6.7-inch LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The display on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G has a QHD+ resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels. It has a peak brightness of 1300nits and supports HDR10+ and DCI-P3 color gamut. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which is paired with either 8GB or 12GB RAM. Buyers have the option to get 128GB, 256GB, or even 512GB internal storage.

OnePlus has embedded a 5000mAh battery inside the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, which supports 80W fast charging. In our detailed review of the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, we discovered OnePlus has managed to offer one of the most capable devices but skimped out on upgrading the camera.

Google Pixel 7 Pro - (12GB/256GB) ₹79,500

The Google Pixel 7 Pro made its debut in October this year. The Android phone comes straight from the developer of the smartphone OS.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro features a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a variable refresh rate and LTPO technology. The display has a resolution of1440 x 3120 pixels and can vary its refresh rate from just 10Hz to 120Hz depending on screen usage.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro in India packs Google's own Tensor G2 SoC, which is paired with either 8GB or 12GB RAM. Buyers have the option to get 128GB, 256GB, or even 512GB internal storage. Google has embedded a 5000mAh battery in the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which supports 23W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra - (12GB/256GB) ₹93,999

Samsung may have dumped the "Galaxy Note" moniker, but the company has ensured the no-compromise series survives. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra can be considered a member of the elite Galaxy Note series.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 1440 x 3088 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. In our detailed review of the Samsung smartphone, we discovered a truly great display that was worthy of the premium tag.

The 12GB RAM and + 256GB variant of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in India packs the latest 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform. There is another variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. Samsung has embedded a 5000mAh battery in the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which supports 45W fast charging.

