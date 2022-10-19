iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone SE 2022 Available at Massive Discounts; Right Time to Buy?

This Diwali, online retailers are offering alluring discounts on iPhones to help buyers upgrade their smartphones. Especially, there are attractive discounts on the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone SE 2022 on e-commerce giants Flipkart and Amazon. This follows the discount on the iPhone 13, which was available for under Rs. 50,000 but not all buyers could get their hands on the device.

Notably, there are exchange discounts and partner bank offers on the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone SE 2022. This discount comes after the recent Rs. 6,000 price hike on the iPhone SE model. Let's take a look at the discounts on these models on Amazon and Flipkart from here.

Discounts on iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone SE 2022

The iPhone 12 64GB variant is listed for Rs. 47,499 on Amazon India, which is after a 28% price cut as compared to its regular cost of Rs. 65,900. On exchanging an old smartphone, buyers of the device will get a discount of Rs. 12,200. Eventually, the price of the base variant of the iPhone 12 will drop to Rs. 35,299. In addition to this, the online retailer is offering up to Rs. 1,000 discount on using select credit or debit cards for the purchase.

On the other hand, the 128GB variant of the iPhone 12 is available for Rs. 51,990, which is also a 28% price cut from its actual price of Rs. 70,900. There is an exchange discount of up to Rs. 13,400 and an additional up to Rs. 1,000 bank offer. As a result, buyers can get the iPhone 12 128GB variant for Rs. 37,590.