Apple Jacks Up iPhone SE Price By Rs. 6,000: Why The Hike During Festivals?

Apple has raised the price of the iPhone SE 2022 edition. The 5G-enabled smartphone is one of the most compact iPhone models and is also the last one belonging to the SE series. It is strange that Apple is jacking up prices instead of offering a discount during the Indian festival season.

The prices of all variants of the iPhone SE 2022 edition have shot up considerably. Apple does revise the prices of its devices. But the steep rise, especially when other smartphone makers are offering discounts, seems odd and poorly timed.

Compact And Affordable Apple iPhone Now Costs Rs. 6,000 More

Apple launched the 2022 edition of the iPhone SE in March of this year. The inaugural price of the smartphone was Rs. 43,900. Apple has increased the selling price to Rs 49,900. That's a rather steep markup for an iPhone which is supposed to be the most affordable.

The Rs. 6,000 increase is uniform across all the variants of the iPhone SE 2022. The iPhone SE 3 128GB variant now costs Rs 54,900 instead of Rs 48,900. The 256GB model has gone from Rs 58,900 to Rs 64,900. Apple has updated the prices of its iPhones on its official website.

The Apple iPhone SE 2022, also called the iPhone SE 3, is going to be the last of the "iPhone Mini" family. In other words, this model is the last, compact, 5G-enabled iPhone SE.

Why Is Apple Raising Prices Instead Of Offering Discounts?

With several ongoing sales, smartphone manufacturers are offering some amazing discounts and deals. Many premium smartphones are available at prices that are way lower than the usual selling price. Apple jacking up the price of its affordable iPhone during such a time is quite confusing. Although iPhone sales aren't hugely impacted by price fluctuations, the iPhone SE sales could be, especially during the time of shopping festivals in India.

Apple hasn't offered any reason behind the price hike. However, the company could be facing some heat from the steadily weakening Rupee against the US dollar. Moreover, Apple has been seriously ramping up the production of its iPhone devices in India.

The company has already moved some production of Beats headphones to India, and AirPods production may soon follow. However, the company has had to deal with some uncertainties and bear some losses due to the Wistron riots. It is quite possible that Apple may channel part of the profits towards strengthening its supply chain in India.

