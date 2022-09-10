Importing An iPhone 14 From the US Is Not As Enticing As It Was Before

The iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro series of smartphones are finally available for pre-order in India. If you look at the starting price of the iPhone 14, it costs Rs. 79,900 in India, while the same is priced at $829 for the unlocked model, that too before taxes.

If we convert the US price, the base model of the iPhone 14 will cost Rs. 66,034 or that's what one might think. However, depending on the state, there will be an average tax of around 8 percent in the US, which will increase the price of the iPhone 14 by almost Rs. 5,000.

Considering all these things, the unlocked iPhone 14 will cost around $900 or Rs. 71,690 in New York. However, when you consider an additional cashback of Rs. 4,000 that most resellers are offering in India, the price of the iPhone 14 comes down to Rs. 75,900, which is just a few thousand rupees more than the US price.

It's Not The Same With The iPhone 14 Pro

If you are planning to import an iPhone 14 Pro, it will be a completely different story. The base model of the iPhone 14 Pro costs Rs. 1,29,900 in India. Even with bank discounts, the device will be available for Rs. 1,25,900. In the US, an unlocked iPhone 14 Pro (with taxes) will cost Rs. 86,665, which is almost Rs. 30,000 cheaper than in India.

Hence, if you are planning to import an iPhone 14 Pro from the US, you will definitely get a much better deal rather than buying it in India. However, there is one more important thing to note here. Unlike the Indian version, which will have a physical SIM card slot, the US version of the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro will only support eSIMs.

While major carriers like Jio and Airtel do support eSIM in India, it is a very tedious process to install, set up, and transfer an eSIM from one device to another. Other than that, the imported iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro will work just like an Indian variant.

