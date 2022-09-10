Importing An iPhone 14 From the US Is Not As Enticing As It Was Before

By

Advertisement

The iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro series of smartphones are finally available for pre-order in India. If you look at the starting price of the iPhone 14, it costs Rs. 79,900 in India, while the same is priced at $829 for the unlocked model, that too before taxes.

If we convert the US price, the base model of the iPhone 14 will cost Rs. 66,034 or that's what one might think. However, depending on the state, there will be an average tax of around 8 percent in the US, which will increase the price of the iPhone 14 by almost Rs. 5,000.

Considering all these things, the unlocked iPhone 14 will cost around $900 or Rs. 71,690 in New York. However, when you consider an additional cashback of Rs. 4,000 that most resellers are offering in India, the price of the iPhone 14 comes down to Rs. 75,900, which is just a few thousand rupees more than the US price.

It's Not The Same With The iPhone 14 Pro

If you are planning to import an iPhone 14 Pro, it will be a completely different story. The base model of the iPhone 14 Pro costs Rs. 1,29,900 in India. Even with bank discounts, the device will be available for Rs. 1,25,900. In the US, an unlocked iPhone 14 Pro (with taxes) will cost Rs. 86,665, which is almost Rs. 30,000 cheaper than in India.

Hence, if you are planning to import an iPhone 14 Pro from the US, you will definitely get a much better deal rather than buying it in India. However, there is one more important thing to note here. Unlike the Indian version, which will have a physical SIM card slot, the US version of the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro will only support eSIMs.

While major carriers like Jio and Airtel do support eSIM in India, it is a very tedious process to install, set up, and transfer an eSIM from one device to another. Other than that, the imported iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro will work just like an Indian variant.

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

Croma #BreakfastWithApple Campaign; Pre-Book and Win Free iPhone 14

Apple iPhone SE 2022 Now Costs More Than Its Launch Price; Find Out Why

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Jaw Dropping Deal on Google Pixel 6a for Rs. 27,699

Is iPhone 14 An Amalgamation Of iPhone 13 And iPhone 13 Pro?

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale; Nothing Phone (1) To Get Massive Discount

You Can Pre-Order iPhone 14 Series In India From Today

Illegal Loan Apps in Trouble; RBI to Make Whitelist of Instant Finance Apps

Apple iPhone 14 Launch Sparks Meme Fest On Social Media; Here Are The Best Ones

A16 Bionic Geekbench 5 Scores Are Impressive: Most Powerful Mobile Processor?

Apple Discontinues Select iPhone Models; Here’s The List

Tata in Talks With Wistron Group to Assemble iPhones in India; How Will It Benefit Indian Buyers?

Apple A16 Bionic Explained: Most Powerful iPhone Processor?
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: Apple iPhone News
Read more...