iPhone 14 Plus Isn’t Apple’s Battery Champ, It’s the iPhone 14 Pro Max

By
iPhone 14 Pro Max offers 29 hours of offline video playback  

Apple's marketing material might make you believe that the iPhone 14 Plus is the battery champ of iPhones. While it is true to an extent, and the iPhone 14 Plus offers exceptional battery backup for an iPhone, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is the actual battery champ of 2022.

According to Apple, the iPhone 14 Pro Max can offer 29 hours of offline video playback, 25 hours of video streaming, or 95 hours of audio playback per single charge. Similarly, the iPhone 14 Plus can offer 26 hours of offline video playback, 20 hours of video streaming, or 100 hours of audio playback.

iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro Max Battery Specifications

We already know that the iPhone 14 Pro Max comes with a 4,323mAh battery while the iPhone 14 Plus has a slightly larger 4,325mAh battery. The iPhone 14 Pro Max despite having a slightly smaller battery delivers more hours of video playback when compared to the iPhone 14 Plus.

However, when it comes to music streaming, the Apple iPhone 14 Plus takes a lead. It claims to offer 100 hours of music streaming on a single charge, which is slightly higher than the iPhone 14 Pro Max's rated 95 hours of music streaming capability.

The iPhone 14 Plus is based on the A15 Bionic, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max comes with the new A16 Bionic processor. The varied battery life between the two devices explains that the A16 Bionic is more efficient than the A15 Bionic, hence, the iPhone 14 Pro Max despite having a smaller battery offers improved battery life, especially in terms of video playback.

When it comes to charging time, both iPhones only support 20W fast charging via a lightning port, and these devices can also be charged using a MagSafe or any Qi-certified wireless charger. There is no reverse wireless charging support on either of these devices, which is a bummer.

If you want an iPhone for less than Rs. 1,00,000 that offers extended battery life, the iPhone 14 Plus is a great pick. Similarly, if you are looking for an iPhone that offers the best battery life and money isn't a concern, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is the ideal device for you.

