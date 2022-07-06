iQOO 10, 10 Pro Launching On July 19; 200W Fast Charging, Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 Confirmed

Gaming smartphone brands like iQOO are gearing up to launch upgraded smartphones with the latest technology. One such upcoming series is the iQOO 10 series. The brand has now officially confirmed the iQOO 10 and 10 Pro will launch on July 19 in China and will eventually arrive in the global market.

iQOO 10, iQOO 10 Pro Launch Date

The new iQOO 10 series will launch on July 19 at 7:30 PM in China (around 5:00 PM Indian time). The new series will include two models, which are the iQOO 10 and iQOO 10 Pro. Both phones are said to pack many upgrades, unique design, and more.

iQOO 10, iQOO 10 Pro Features: What Updates To Expect?

One of the major upgrades on the iQOO 10 series is the processor. The Vivo sub-brand has brought in the next-gen Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chipset. The chipset will likely offer up to 16GB RAM and 512GB of built-in storage, along with many game-centric features.

Up front, the new iQOO 10 Pro is said to flaunt a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, as spotted on the TENAA listing. The display was spotted with Quad HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

Plus, the smartphone is said to flaunt a dual-tone design, which was leaked recently. The teaser posters for the new iQOO 10 series highlight the camera setup. Reports claim the new iQOO 10 will feature a triple-camera setup with two 50MP sensors and a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

Additionally, a 16MP selfie snapper was also rumored. More importantly, the iQOO 10 series is also going to be the first phone with another upgraded feature. The upcoming iQOO 10 and iQOO 10 Pro will include a 4,550 mAh battery with 200W fast charging support. This would make the iQOO 10 series the first phone with 200W fast charging support in the market.

iQOO 10, iQOO 10 Pro India Launch

Presently, the iQOO 10 series India launch, price, and other details are still under wraps. We expect the new flagship to arrive in the following months and could ship with a hefty price tag to take on other flagships.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles